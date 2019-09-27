Hospital owners, operators agree to pay federal settlement

A whistleblower claim led to a Louisiana hospital agreeing to pay a settlement of over $500,000.

A news release from U.S. Attorney David Joseph on Thursday says the claim targeted owners and operators of University Health Hospital in Shreveport.

Biomedical Research Foundation of Northwest Louisiana and Louisiana State University were accused of obtaining a payment from Medicare for a device that treats patients with abnormal heart rhythms. The claim says the hospital failed to report required information about the procedures involving the device to a qualified registry.

The allegations were made in a lawsuit under the False Claims Act. The news release says the provisions of the law allow private parties to sue on behalf of the government for government funds and receive a share of any recovery.