Florida Highway Patrol trooper dies in car crash

Officials say a Florida Highway Patrol trooper died in a car crash in Orlando.

Florida Highway Patrol's Lt. Kim Montes said that 31-year-old Tracy Vickers was killed in a collision involving his patrol car and a pickup truck carrying construction equipment. News outlets say his car went underneath the truck.

Vickers served as a field training officer and had been working at the state agency for about four years. He also served in the U.S. Navy.