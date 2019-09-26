NY could add menthol to flavor ban as vaping groups sue

New York's governor wants to add menthol to the state's first-in-the-nation ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes as the vaping industry sues to nullify it.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says Thursday he's directing his administration to take steps to include menthol in a ban that currently excludes tobacco and menthol flavors.

The vaping industry's trade group and two New York vaping companies aim to block the ban with a lawsuit filed Tuesday in state court.

Bans in New York, Michigan and Rhode Island come as health officials investigate severe breathing illnesses linked to vaping.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Vapor Technology Association's executive director says New York's ban unfairly targets former smokers who rely on flavors while failing to address marketing to youth.

Cuomo's spokesman says children's future is at stake.