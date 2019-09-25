West Virginia editorial roundup

Recent editorials from West Virginia newspapers:

Sept. 20

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register on the recently reported actions of former Bishop Michael Bransfield:

The more West Virginia's Roman Catholics hear about disgraced former Bishop Michael Bransfield's moral failings, the more some may ask, "How could this happen?"

More important: Who allowed it to occur? It is a concern people of all faiths should share.

Reminders of Bransfield's avarice and the fallout from it have come during the past week or so. Last Friday (Sept. 13), Bishop Mark Brennan, who must continue cleaning up the mess left behind by his predecessor, announced the former bishop's home in Wheeling had been sold for $1.2 million.

Acquired by the diocese for $63,000 in 1963, the house was damaged by fire in 2005. Bransfield spent $4.6 million on repairs and, clearly, lavish improvements.

Then came a report on Bransfield's spending by The Washington Post. We reprinted it (last) week. It is a tale of 13 years of incredible selfishness by the former bishop.

One line of the story says it all: Between 2005 and 2018, Bransfield spent nearly $1 million on chartered private jet aircraft to take him to a variety of locations. He visited London and Paris at least four times.

Another sample: Church investigators found that Bransfield spent $61,785 at a boutique jewelry store in Washington, D.C.

Asked about all this, Bransfield told the Post, "I didn't have the opportunity in West Virginia to live the lifestyle I lived in Washington," where he was a church official for several years.

Bransfield's spending is but part of the story. Allegations he sexually harassed some priests and seminarians are the other half. Church investigators found them to be credible.

It defies belief that Bransfield could have behaved as he did for so long without his superiors in the church having at least a suspicion something was wrong. Perhaps the $350,000 — in diocese money, of course — he spent on gifts, including many to other bishops and to cardinals, had something to do with that.

Brennan and others Catholic officials insist safeguards against similar conduct by a bishop have been put in place. But without understanding more about why no one stopped Bransfield, that will be of little comfort.

Who knew? Why did they not act? These are questions that simply must be answered, and soon.

Sept. 20

Times West Virginian on layoffs at a regional medical center:

(Last) week, the Fairmont Regional Medical Center laid off two dozen employees as part of an ongoing effort to restructure and save money. This became necessary due to a falling number of patient volume in both ER and in-patient services. According to Michael Sarro, executive vice president of FRMC and Alecto Healthcare Services, FRMC has had to "adapt to an ever-changing healthcare marketplace, declining reimbursement and increased costs."

Sarro also said patient volumes are decreasing because services are being done on an out-patient basis more and more due to technology and expertise, and there are fewer emergency room visits because patients are going to urgent care facilities.

We can sympathize with these kinds of budgetary decisions, and we hope these are not signs of an impending closure of the facility in the future.

Having access to health care in our community is important, not only for the quality of life here in Marion County but also in terms of economic development — any prospective business moving into our county is undoubtedly going to take into consideration where the nearest hospital is.

Thankfully, Sarro told the Times West Virginian that there are no plans to close FRMC, and that these layoffs are part of "an overall effort to become more efficient at Fairmont Regional Medical Center" and "provide excellent patient care for years to come."

We're hesitantly optimistic that this will be the case, but the plight of rural health care in America can't be understated.

In rural areas, which includes the majority of West Virginia, residents tend to be older, have more health problems and have a higher rate of poverty. These numbers alone, in addition to West Virginia's opioid epidemic and soaring obesity rates, serve to highlight the importance of health care availability throughout the state.

Luckily, the Medicare expansion under the Affordable Care Act, which West Virginia participates in, has helped to alleviate some of the stress on rural healthcare centers. In states that opted into the expansion, there were two important trends — a reduction in uncompensated charity care, due to the availability of health insurance for people who previously had none, and a reduction in the number of rural hospital closures.

Still, healthcare is struggling, especially outside of metropolitan areas, and we are witnessing this in our own backyard.

We hope, should push come to shove, that FRMC will remain open, even if that means getting rid of some less vital services.

We also hope our leaders in Charleston take note of the importance of healthcare throughout our state and take action soon.

Sept. 19

Charleston Gazette-Mail on a proposal to end greyhound racing in West Virginia:

We disagree with West Virginia Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, on many things. But his recent op-ed through the West Virginia Press Association proposing an end to the $13 million to $15 million annual subsidy for greyhound racing is dead on. In fact, the entire sport should be phased out in the state.

In all likelihood, ending the subsidy would effectively kill the sport anyway.

Some state legislators, cash strapped as West Virginia has been over the past several years, have actually been trying to do this for a while. The effort didn't make much headway under Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin, whose family has ties to the dog racing industry. More recent efforts have been quashed by Gov. Jim Justice, who has claimed ending the subsidy for dog racing purses would cost jobs and lead to fewer people coming to the state to spend money.

The issue is more complex than it might seem. The sport is inhumane. It's less inhumane now than it was in its heyday, 30 to 40 years ago, but that makes little difference. Speaking of heydays, the sport certainly doesn't draw the crowds it used to. Greyhound racing is already on a slow journey toward nonexistence. Why prolong the process by pumping millions that could be spent elsewhere into the industry?

In addition, after Florida voters passed a referendum last year, West Virginia is now the lone state in the country to subsidize dog racing. It's also one of only a handful where the sport is still legal. Why be the last one on a sinking ship?

There are other things that must be considered, though. Ending the subsidy or barring the sport completely will cost jobs. Those who support the sport say somewhere around 1,700 people will lose their livelihoods. A 2015 study ordered by the Legislature put that figure at about 600, although those were full-time jobs. The real number might be somewhere in between, but, in a state where finding employment isn't necessarily easy, that's a high number. Does it justify keeping greyhound racing? No. It's still going to be a hit to the economy, though, and the state should be prepared for that.

Another problem is that state law requires Wheeling Island and Mardi Gras Casino in Nitro to operate dog racing tracks in order to offer video lottery, table games and sports betting. Legislation that would have undone this provision (along with removing the subsidy) was vetoed by Gov. Justice in 2017.

Then there's nonprofit Grey2K USA — a national group that opposes greyhound racing and was instrumental in the Florida referendum. The group, whatever its intentions, is a lightning rod for controversy. Industry experts and racing fans cast doubt on some of the group's statistics concerning dog deaths, doping and animal abuse.

The group's announcement it will amp up a media campaign and deploy no fewer than three lobbyists to work on legislators to try and end the subsidy in the upcoming session seems like overkill. Then again, any doping or mistreatment of the dogs is wrong, regardless of the actual numbers.

Weighing all of this, greyhound racing's time is up. It's a fading, inhumane sport and the Legislature should act to end the subsidy and remove the caveat that ties the sport to other operations at Wheeling and Mardi Gras casinos. If the governor vetoes it again, the Legislature should move to override.

It's simply the right thing to do.

