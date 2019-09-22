The Latest: Florida voter registration site back up

The Latest on a Florida voter registration website being down (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

A Florida voter registration website is back up and running, hours after Democrats accused the state's Republican governor of voter suppression for taking it down for maintenance.

The Florida Online Voter Registration site was offline Sunday morning, angering Florida Democrats who accused Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration of orchestrating the maintenance two days before a national voter-registration mobilization effort.

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, which encourages voter-registration drives.

A spokeswoman for the agency that oversees Florida's elections said in an email that any suggestion that the site was taken down for anything other than maintenance is false.

Sarah Revell says maintenance helps increase security for the site and will also help to ensure the site is able to handle the anticipated increase in traffic on National Voter Registration Day.

12:50 a.m.

Florida Democrats are accusing the state's Republican governor of voter suppression by taking offline for maintenance a voter registration site.

Florida Democratic Party chairwoman Terrie Rizzo on Sunday demanded that the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis put the state voter registration site back online.

The site on Sunday said, "The Division of Elections is conducting routine maintenance. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience."

The site said Floridians who wanted to register could download an application form or contact their county supervisor of elections.

Rizzo said in a statement that the site was taken offline just days before National Voter Registration Day, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for the Division of Elections didn't immediately return an email and calls on Sunday.