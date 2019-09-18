Mississippi editorial roundup

Recent editorials from Mississippi newspapers:

___

Sept. 18

The Greenwood Commonwealth on two Mississippi lieutenant governor candidates' stances on flying the state flag that contains a Confederate emblem:

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Delbert Hosemann and Jay Hughes are both fine candidates to be Mississippi's next lieutenant governor.

Despite the growing testiness of their race, they actually have some things in common, such as bringing greater transparency to the Legislature and putting heavier emphasis on vocational training in the high schools.

Unfortunately, another stance they share in common is chickening out on replacing the racially divisive state flag. Both say, if elected, they would only consider dropping the flag and its Confederate emblem if the question were put to the people in a referendum.

More than likely, that means no change.

If Mississippi is going to adopt a new, unifying flag, it will take courage in the Legislature to vote the change through, and not pawn it off to a popular vote. A test of leadership is to do what you know is best for the public good, especially when the majority of the public is not yet able to recognize it.

It's disappointing that neither Hosemann nor Hughes is willing to show leadership on this point.

Online: https://www.gwcommonwealth.com

___

Sept. 17

The Vicksburg Post on the payoff of a program aimed at expanding preschool access in a Mississippi county:

When Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood made a trip to Warren County to learn more about the Vicksburg Warren School District's pre-K program, he shed light on a community treasure.

In his visit to Dana Road Elementary School, where he visited with pre-K students and marveled at how much they learned in six short weeks of school, he brought attention to a community treasure.

When he interacted with the students, shook their hands and engaged them in questions and answers, he brought focus to a community treasure.

Over the past few years, the number of students seeking pre-K education in Warren County outnumbered the number of spots available at the few schools where the program was offered.

But through strong leadership by district administrators and the district's board of trustees, their investment and focus on increasing the number of pre-K classrooms is paying off.

Today, at nine of the 10 elementary schools in the district, pre-K students fill 17 classrooms across the district.

Today, 4-year-olds are getting a start on their education very few before had ever had the chance.

Much in the way we focused on the seniors at River City Early College being trendsetters, these 4-year-olds, these "babies" as some of their teachers and principals might call them, are really the next wave of educational advancement and improvement in our community.

Today, these children are learning their letters, their numbers and the fundamentals of reading to put them on the path for a strong education down the road.

Tomorrow, when these students enter kindergarten, they will have the head start many children before did not have.

Already, district leaders have studies and scores showing pre-K students, as they move through the grades, are having stronger test scores and better results in the classroom.

And by being a part of the classroom at such an early age, they are developing the social skills — through the exposure with Leader in Me — needed to be successful down the road.

There are a lot of things going on in the Vicksburg Warren School District to be excited about; the dual enrollment programs, the career academies and the new construction. But the investment made in these children, the youngest among us, is an investment that will undoubtedly pay huge dividends in the future.

These students — and this program — are a community treasure.

Online: https://www.vicksburgpost.com

___

Sept. 13

The (Tupelo) Daily Journal on tackling high rates of childhood obesity:

Each month of the year has its own health observations to bring light to the wellness issues that impact our society. With children back in school, September is National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month.

Growing obesity rates affect 17% of all children and adolescents in the United States, which is three times the prevalence from just one generation ago, according to the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD). Nearly 32% of children and adolescents are either overweight or obese.

With increasing obesity rates, an increase is seen in related health conditions such as heart disease and diabetes. Not only are obese children at a higher risk to become obese adults, but the risk factors associated with weight are more likely to be severe. These children also have a higher risk of being the target of bullying, having lower self-esteem and potential depression and behavioral issues.

When parents are busy at work all day, early care and education providers play a critical role in maintaining a child's health and safety. By modeling healthy eating and physically active lifestyles, early care and education providers can set children on the road to a lifetime of good habits.

To help ensure that children have a healthy weight, parents can make sure children get adequate sleep, follow recommendations on daily screen time, take part in regular physical activity, and eat the right amount of calories. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services provides fitness information at https://www.hhs.gov/fitness .

No challenge is more urgent than protecting the health and safety of our children — now, and as they grow. The fight against childhood obesity can start in the home, but also requires the support of communities.

The results can last a lifetime. All children deserve a healthy start in life; it's our responsibility to make that possible.

Online: https://www.djournal.com