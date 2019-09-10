News
Michigan House: Label marijuana as risk to pregnant women
Marijuana sold in stores would have labels warning pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers about the health risks under bills advancing in Michigan's Legislature.
The House voted 105-4 for the measures Tuesday and sent them to the Senate for future consideration.
All marijuana sold at provisioning centers or retailers would have to include a health warning for pregnant women, those planning to become pregnant and those who are breastfeeding.
A 2017 report issued by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says 34% to 60% of marijuana users continue using the drug during pregnancy.
