Teen tipster in alleged school shooting plot gets award

A teen who notified law enforcement of a possible school shooting plot at a Vermont high school has been honored by the Vermont State Police with a lifesaving award.

Officials say Angela McDevitt did not attend the annual Vermont State Police awards on Friday because she is in her first week of college.

In February of 2018, she notified law enforcement of a potential threat by a former student against the Fair Haven Union High School.

Police arrested Jack Sawyer the day after the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting that left 17 people dead. They said they thwarted Sawyer's planned shooting at the Fair Haven school.

Gov. Phil Scott said Friday that because of McDevitt's intuition and courage to say something many lives may have been saved.