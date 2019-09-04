Florida editorial roundup

Recent editorials from Florida newspapers:

___

Sept. 3

The South Florida SunSentinel on how Floridians can help Bahamians after Hurricane Dorian devastation:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

On Aug. 29, with Hurricane Dorian taking dead-aim at us, South Florida adopted the air of a community that knows the drill and began bracing for the strongest storm ever to threaten Florida's East Coast.

On Sept. 1, thankfully, Dorian's cone of uncertainty took a turn. And Sept. 2, finally, the plodding monster took that predicted turn, lashing us only with modest rain and wind gusts, hardly worse than a summer rainstorm.

The same cannot be said for our neighbors in the Bahamas, just a little over 100 miles away.

You only had to watch the radar — as everyone did once Dorian developed into a hurricane Aug. 28 — to know it was going to be bad for our neighbors.

And it's striking how confident we felt with a Category 5 hurricane just over the horizon, especially since just a few days earlier, Dorian had been a fast-ball aimed at us. While the National Hurricane Center's forecasting has improved, it could stand to improve some more.

At first, it looked like Dorian would pummel Puerto Rico, just as Hurricane Maria did two years ago. But because of atmospheric steering currents, the still-struggling island territory escaped with a glancing blow.

The same cannot be said for the Bahamas, where at least five people have died and the extent of the damage has yet to be quantified, though it's clearly enormous.

It had to have been horrible to be there. You can only imagine the terror of enduring a Category 5 hurricane packing sustained winds of 180 mph — and gusts above 200 mph — for nearly two days.

People say a hurricane sounds like a freight train. Imagine being surrounded by that ferocious, relentless sound for hours and hours on end, never knowing which crashing sound will create a catastrophe that makes you have to find — perhaps on your belly, because walking is impossible in the wind — a new place to hide.

Imagine the terror of having your roof blow off, of watching your apartment flood with storm surge, of wondering whether you and your family will make it out alive.

That is what our battered and bruised neighbors in the Bahamas emerged from Sept. 2, as most of us were getting out of bed.

As the people of South Florida well know, in times of hurricanes, we put aside our differences and come together as a community. Neighbors lean on neighbors — from helping install shutters, to buying groceries for shut-ins, to keeping a watchful eye on the homes of evacuees.

And you can't live in diverse South Florida without grasping that our neighborhood includes the Caribbean, whose many cultures have so enriched our own.

So it is right for us — as individuals, as a community and as a nation — to lend a helping hand to our island neighbors, who face a years-long road to recovery.

Across the region, people are donating their hurricane supplies — water, canned foods, flashlights, batteries, clothes, bedding, towels and other essentials — to help our neighbors. Consider dropping off yours, too. That includes those snacks you didn't eat and probably shouldn't.

Financial donations help most of all. That way, people who know what's needed can get the relief where it's needed. You can find more here: https://bit.ly/2lvQlFS

Federal assistance also will be needed to stabilize the island nation. Not only is federal aid the humane thing to do, it's in our community's self-interest. Florida saw a lot of in-migration after Hurricane Maria and the earthquake in Haiti, not because our island neighbors wanted to leave their homes, but because there was no way to live there and there was no hope for change.

There's more to say about Dorian, including some close-to-home lessons about nursing homes, shelter staffing and gas supplies.

But for today, let us simply express gratitude that our community was spared. And encourage everyone's support for a neighbor who wasn't.

Online: https://www.sun-sentinel.com

___

Sept. 3

The Tampa Bay Times on the need for more cybersecurity resources in the wake of local government hacks:

The newest threat facing cities and states is not climate change or illegal immigration but cyberattacks that have crippled dozens of municipalities — large and small alike — and costs taxpayers millions in ransom and damages. This problem will only worsen, as more routine government functions go online and as cash-strapped cities and states struggle to afford adding cybersecurity to protect this vital infrastructure. The federal government should make security grants and technical assistance more available before more vulnerable communities are held hostage.

A string of reports this summer reveals the extent of the growing cybersecurity crisis. More than 40 municipalities have been victims of cyberattacks this year, from large cities such as Baltimore and Albany to small Florida towns like Lake City and Riviera Beach. The two Florida cities paid a combined $1 million plus after ransomware attacks this year. Hackers are using sophisticated tools and organized means to attack public computer systems across the country, often targeting smaller towns that lack the budgets to proactively defend their computer systems. The ransom payments are expensive and questionable public policy, but government officials contend they were the least expensive alternative.

Imagine the normal function of everyday life going dark — computers in police cars and libraries shutting down, billings and phone systems disabled, emails disappearing into the ether. Ransomware doesn't destroy data or equipment; it locks out users until they meet a hacker's demand — typically a large amount of money.

Some cities have bought cyberinsurance, which may protect a government agency but raises the risk of encouraging a run on the system. And buying insurance underscores the larger problem; many cities, especially smaller ones, lack the money, staffing and technical expertise to adequately insulate their computer systems. That's one reason why communities that balk at paying five-figure ransoms can end facing multi-million dollar costs for lost revenue and system upgrades as they recover from an attack.

A study last year by financial services giant Deloitte and the National Association of State Chief Information Officers found that almost half the states do not have a line item in their budgets for cybersecurity, and that in most, cybersecurity accounts for only 1 to 2 percent of the overall information technology budget. By comparison, many civilian agencies in the federal government spend 6 percent or more of their IT budgets on cybersecurity. That figure jumps to an average of 28 percent for the private sector.

The Departments of Justice and Homeland Security provide a range of assistance to states and local communities, from security grants and technical assistance to incident response. But with billions in infrastructure at stake, the federal government needs to play a larger role in addressing these nationwide threats. States and cities need more resources to prepare for and recover from cyberattacks. They also need greater federal assistance in hardening their technologies and detecting potential threats in real time. The costs won't be cheap. But they pale in comparison to the orderly delivery of services and to public confidence in government.

Online: https://www.tampabay.com

___

Aug. 27

The St. Augustine Record on the questionable future for a proposed plastic bag ban:

A month ago St. Augustine Beach successfully enacted laws banning single-use polystyrene products. It was to take effect in January, but will, apparently, be born dead.

A bit of history: Florida's meddlesome Legislature attempted to pass a bill in the spring forbidding municipalities or counties from banning plastic straws. Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed it.

Since that time, a lawsuit by the Florida Retail Federation against Coral Gables' plastics ban resulted in a Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge's ruling in favor of the city. Subsequently a three-judge panel in the Third Circuit Court of Appeals has overturned the lower court decision in favor of the FRF.

So St. Augustine Beach and several other, predominantly seaside, cities have put the issue on hold, fearing expensive litigation — and sadly so.

Is the issue a done deal? Environmental attorney Jane West told The Record the ruling does not specifically mention drinking straws — so the ordinance might be re-written to allow some type of constriction on those.

That's likely to be unsuccessful. The FRF will simply throw a larger loop in a subsequent lawsuit.

What can city governments do?

Well ... now that you ask — here's an in-your-face answer to the FRF and Florida Legislature that may not make a massive difference in the amount of plastics in local environments, but does make an impressive statement for both conservation and home rule.

Sarasota is in the same boat as St. Augustine Beach (and inquiring minds might want to know why the City of St. Augustine is steering so clear of the issue). According to Keep Sarasota County Beautiful, coastal cleanups between 2013 and 2017 accounted for 1,562 take-out containers, 12,379 plastic pieces, 6,649 plastic straws and 6,192 plastic bags on local beaches. And remember these were collected a couple times a year.

Its partial answer is a new city ordinance that will ban plastic straws completely on any public property. For now, a plastic straw will be available only if a customer specifically requests one. Styrofoam will be banned outright.

On St. Augustine Beach, that same strategy could affect the big shindigs and farmer's markets. From what we've been able to glean, the new law may apply only to city-owned properties. But since it reads, "public property," we wonder if that might not include the county-owned properties such as our pier park. Maybe — maybe not. But if St. Augustine and the County simply signed on, imagine how many festivals and other large events would, for practical purposes, become plastic-free. The ban would even include the existing and new street-side dining restaurants downtown.

As an aside, the United States Geological Survey has just reported it has found plastics in rainwater collected in a variety of sites near urban centers and in wilderness areas in Colorado — in 90% of them.

And, along the same lines, but veering toward the humorously heroic, here's a story we "can't-not" share.

The East-West Market in Vancouver, British Columbia, recently came up with its own plan to reduce the use of plastic shopping bags.

It is issuing throw-away plastic bags with embarrassing slogans including: "Into the Weird Adult Video Emporium"; "Wart Ointment Wholesale"; and "The Colon-Care Co-0p."

Owner David Kwen told news National Public Radio the bags are designed to bring more awareness to the plastics consumption issue.

He hoped customers would be embarrassed to use them. "It's hard to always remember a reusable bag... We redesigned our plastic bags to help you never forget again."

According to NPR, his plan is back-firing. The bags are so popular customers come to the market in droves, but mainly to pay five cents for a bag. They are now, apparently, collector's items.

But Kudos to Kwen and Sarasota for thinking outside the Styrofoam box. We could use a little more of that these days and a lot less intrusion from Tallahassee into local affairs.

Online: https://www.staugustine.com