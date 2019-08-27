Paul cancels appearance citing complication from surgery

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is slowing his return to public activities due to a complication from lung surgery early this month.

WPSD-TV reports the Kentucky Republican canceled an appearance Wednesday at the Paducah Rotary Club. His spokeswoman, Kelsey Cooper, said Paul developed fluid on the lung and his doctor asked him not to travel.

Paul underwent lung surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, in early August. He has said the procedure stemmed from injuries suffered when a neighbor tackled him while he was doing yard work at his Kentucky home in late 2017.

Initially, most of Paul's August travel plans were canceled, but he began attending events again a couple of weeks ago and had a handful of appearances set for the rest of the month.