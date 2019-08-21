Rubio calls for compromise, bipartisanship in politics

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., waves before he speaks during a Forum Club meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in West Palm Beach, Fla. AP Photo

Sen. Marco Rubio decried the current lack of compromise in politics, telling a public affairs group that partisanship is splitting the country.

Addressing the Forum Club in West Palm Beach on Wednesday, the Florida Republican said people need to stop automatically thinking the worst about their political opponents because those divisions are being exploited by the Chinese and the Russians.

For example, he says the recent suicide of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein unleashed a thousand Russian trolls on social media who stoke conspiracy theories on the left that President Donald Trump ordered him murdered and on the right that his 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton masterminded his death.

He added that politics is the only sphere where people are criticized for changing their minds, with your allies accusing you of betrayal.