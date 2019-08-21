Judge tells jail to improve conditions for Epstein cellmate

FILE - This July 25, 2013, file image provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows financier Jeffrey Epstein. The judge presiding over the federal sex trafficking charges against Epstein has invited his accusers and their lawyers to a hearing where he'll consider prosecutors' request to dismiss the indictment. U.S. District Judge Richard Berman said Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 he'll conduct a brief hearing Tuesday to consider the dismissal since the financier killed himself in his prison cell Aug. 10. (Florida Department of Law Enforcement via AP, File)

A judge has ordered a federal jail to improve housing conditions for one of Jeffrey Epstein's former cellmates.

U.S District Judge Kenneth Karas threatened Wednesday to hold hearings on conditions at the Metropolitan Correctional Center if officials don't improve Nicholas Tartaglione's treatment and access to attorneys.

Tartaglione was sharing a cell with Epstein in July when the financier was placed on a suicide watch after being discovered with bruises on his neck.

Several weeks later, Epstein hanged himself.

Tartaglione's lawyers had asked the judge to transfer him to another jail, saying he'd been threatened and mistreated amid investigations into Epstein's death.

Tartaglione's lawyer called him a "critical witness."

Prosecutors said guards have been admonished not to retaliate against Tartaglione. They said they weren't aware of all of Tartaglione's complaints before Wednesday.