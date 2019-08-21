North Carolina schools add e-cigarettes to no smoking signs

North Carolina public schools have added a picture of an electronic cigarette to their no smoking signs.

News outlets report all public schools in the state are required to have a sign posted stating they're a tobacco-free zone, but this year a symbol has been added to ban e-cigarette use, also called vaping, as well.

Tiffany Thigpen, Health Department Coordinator in Pitt County, told WNCT the state received money to add the symbol to the signs ahead of the new school year.

The addition comes as the Centers for Disease Control investigates 94 possible cases of severe lung disease associated with vaping reported across 14 states this summer.

Pitt County Public Health Director John Silvernail says three of those cases were reported in North Carolina.