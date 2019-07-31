Vermont gov appreciates Trump drug importation approval

A spokeswoman for Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he appreciates the Trump administration proposal that would allow Americans to legally and safely import lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada.

The Trump administration announced the plan Wednesday that reverses years of opposition from federal health authorities. It comes amid a public outcry over high prices for life-sustaining medications.

The details of how the importation would work still need to be worked out.

Last year, Vermont Scott signed what became the nation's first law that would allow the importation of prescription drugs from Canada, but it needed federal approval.

Scott spokeswoman Rebecca Kelley says Scott appreciates the step toward making prescription drugs more affordable.

Vermont's planning to submit an importation proposal to the federal Agency of Health and Human Services by next July.