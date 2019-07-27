Funeral arrangements made for deputy killed in crash

Funeral arrangements have been made for a Florida deputy who died in an on-duty traffic crash.

A Broward Sheriff's Office news release says a viewing is scheduled for Deputy Benjamin Nimtz on Wednesday evening at Fred Hunter's in Hollywood, and a service will follow the next morning at Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale.

Authorities say Nimtz had his lights and siren activated as he headed to a domestic violence call in Deerfield Beach last weekend. The patrol SUV collided with a pickup truck in an intersection. The other driver's injuries weren't life-threatening.

Sheriff's officials say Nimtz had been with the department since March 2018.