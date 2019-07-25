Louisiana parish DA isn’t seeking re-election

A district attorney in a Louisiana parish has decided not to seek re-election in 2020.

The American Press reports Jeff Davis Parish District Attorney Michael Cassidy announced Tuesday that he feels it's time for a change. He's served as DA since January 1991 and feels the decision will bring both him and the job a fresh point of view.

Cassidy says some of his accomplishments include being one of the first to implement pre-trial intervention for first-time, non-violent youth offenders and arranging substance abuse treatment instead of incarceration for addicts.

Cassidy's fifth term will end in 2021.

Assistant District Attorney Kevin Millican has informally announced he will be a candidate for the position next year.