News Police needs help finding this man who committed an armed sexual battery in Miami Beach July 19, 2019 02:21 PM

Miami Beach detectives need to identify a man who committed an armed sexual battery in Miami Beach on July 17, just after 1 p.m. The subject being sought is a black male between 29 and 32 years old, 5’9” to 5’11”, weighing between 180 – 190lbs.