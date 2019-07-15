News

Coleman undergoing surgery to remove cancerous part of lung

The Associated Press

ROCHESTER, Minn.

Former U.S. Sen Norm Coleman of Minnesota is undergoing surgery at Mayo Clinic to remove the cancerous part of a lung.

Coleman posted on his Facebook page that his surgery scheduled for Monday, July 15 would remove about a quarter of his lungs and cut his lung capacity by up to 20%.

Last August, Coleman said he was being treated for stage 4 lung cancer. He wrote that after "heavy doses of chemotherapy, the tumor was gone."

But after he had five weeks of intensive radiation, a follow-up scan found a spot on his lungs, and a biopsy determined that cancer had returned.

Coleman, a Republican, lost a close race to Democrat Al Franken in 2008.

  Comments  