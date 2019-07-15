Mainers can save ticks and send them for testing after bite

The state of Maine is reminding residents that they can save ticks and send them for testing if they get bitten by the pesky arachnids.

State officials say the testing can show whether the person bitten by the tick was exposed to anything. The UMaine Cooperative Extension Tick Lab tests for Lyme disease, anaplasmosis and babesia. The tests are $15 per tick for Maine residents.

The Maine Department of Labor says the summer is a time of year when residents have to be especially mindful of ticks. That's especially true for people who work outside. Health care providers reported more than 1,400 confirmed and probable Lyme cases to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention last year. It was the first year-over-year drop since 2015.