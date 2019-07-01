Volinsky forms exploratory committee for governor

New Hampshire Democratic Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky says he's set up an exploratory committee for governor.

WMUR-TV reports the 63-year-old Volinsky said Monday that the 175 members of the committee will "convene conversations to gauge grassroots enthusiasm" for his priorities of school funding, taking aggressive climate action, enhancing access to health care, and bridging economic inequality.

Volinksy was the lead attorney in the 1990s for property-poor plaintiff school districts in the landmark Claremont school funding lawsuit against the state. Last year, he alleged that the state Liquor Commission's handling of large, all-cash transactions at state retail outlets was improper. But the attorney general's office found the commission was following agency procedures.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is seeking a third term in November.