Health care group to rename 5 southeast Alaska facilities

A health care business group plans to rename five southeast Alaska facilities.

The Daily Sitka Sentinel reported Monday that Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium will change the name of the facilities in Sitka as part of a new association with Sitka Community Hospital scheduled to be completed August 1.

Sitka Medical Center Express Care Clinic will be renamed Mountainside Urgent Care, Mt. Edgecumbe Hospital will be renamed Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center, Sitka Community Hospital will become Sitka Long-Term Care, Mountainside Family Healthcare Clinic will be changed to Mountainside Family Clinic, and Oceanside Therapy Center will become Oceanside Physical Therapy.

The consortium also says Sitka Community Hospital's emergency and acute care services will close July 29 and beginning July 30 emergency care patients will be taken to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center.