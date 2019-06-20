Maine to make it easier to get transgender health coverage

Maine has begun to make it easier to receive coverage for transgender health services.

Maine Public reports that the state Department of Health and Human Services is removing transgender-specific health services from the list of non-covered procedures under the state's Medicaid program.

MaineTransnet Executive Director Quinn Gormley says the state hasn't specified what exactly is covered yet.

That'll be figured out in a rulemaking process this year. The state expects the change will have a minimal fiscal impact.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The department's spokesperson says Maine was only one of eight states whose Medicaid program had maintained or enforced exclusion of transition-related health care.

Former President Obama's signature health law had prohibited sex discrimination in Medicaid.

Maine's health and human services agency had announced the change in an emergency ruling Tuesday.