Speaker pulls $1M for controversial brain treatment

Rhode Island House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello says he's pulling $1 million from the state budget for a controversial treatment for brain injuries pushed by a Cranston chiropractor.

The Cranston Democrat told WPRO radio on Thursday he's pulling the money because it has become too "politically controversial."

The state budget, scheduled for a House vote Friday, included money for chiropractor Victor Pedro. WPRI-TV reported Pedro provides an alternative treatment that is not covered by health insurance and was rejected for federal funds under Medicaid. Many doctors raised concerns about the funding.

Mattiello says the money was not for Pedro directly, but to pay for people who receive treatment from him and others.

Mattiello says he continues to believe in the effectiveness of Pedro's therapy and has met people who have benefited.