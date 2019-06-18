Parties keep Florida House seats in special election

Two Republicans and a Democrat have taken over Florida House seats previously held by members of their respective parties.

Unofficial results show Republican Jason Shoaf beat Ryan Terrell in a special election Tuesday for District 7, which includes nine Panhandle counties and parts of Leon County. Republican Randy Maggard beat Kelly Smith in District 38, which includes part of Pasco County. Democrat Dan Daley automatically won the seat for District 97, which includes part of Broward County, earlier this year because he was the only won to qualify.

Shoaf replaces Halsey Beshears, who left to become the Secretary of the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Maggard replaces Daniel Burgess, who became executive director of Florida's Department of Veterans' Affairs. Daley replaces Jared Moskowitz, who now heads the Florida Division of Emergency Management.