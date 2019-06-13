Utah medical pot applicants under wraps but will be revealed

Utah state officials say they will not release the names of medical marijuana license applicants right now but will likely make applicant information public as soon as licenses are awarded next month.

Chris Hughes with Utah's Division of Purchasing said this week that releasing applicants' names before licenses are awarded could negatively sway the process or give potential growers an unfair advantage.

The popularity of medical pot is rising as more states legalize it. Politically conservative Utah and Oklahoma are among the most recent additions. There are now 33 states in which medical marijuana is legal.

Applications to grow Utah's medical pot opened on May 31. Utah will allow up to 10 cultivators to produce the state's medical marijuana, including out-of-state growers.

Utah farmers and marijuana advocates applauded the state's move and want to maximize transparency in the process.