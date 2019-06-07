Florida ethics panel OKs $5K deal with ex-candidate Gillum

The Florida Ethics Commission has accepted a settlement fining former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum $5,000 for a trip he took to New York.

News outlets report the panel also voted 5-2 Friday to drop four other charges against Gillum, including his acceptance of a ticket to the Broadway hit "Hamilton." The fine involves a boat trip Gillum took around the Statue of Liberty that he failed to report as a gift.

Gillum attorney Barry Richard says the former Tallahassee mayor took the trip with a longtime friend but did not realize then that he was a registered lobbyist. Richard says Gillum now understands he should have reported it.

Gillum narrowly lost last year's governor's race to Republican Ron DeSantis.

The FBI recently opened an investigation into Gillum's campaign finances.