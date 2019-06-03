Alaska utility suspends compost sales due to contaminants

An Alaska utility company has suspended sales of its compost due to contaminants.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Thursday that Golden Heart Utilities in Fairbanks said Thursday that perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, were detected in compost stockpiles.

The Environmental Protection Agency's website describes PFAS as "man-made chemicals" that can lead to "adverse human health effects."

Officials say Golden Heart produces recycled compost using biosolids from wastewater processed by the plant and sells it annually to farmers and gardeners.

Officials say that while there is no official guidance on safe PFAS levels in compost, the company is being cautious.

Officials say the source is not clear, but the contaminants are likely entering the facility from residential and commercial areas through the sewer system.