Appeals ruling prods DEA to take a fresh look at marijuana

A federal appeals court is giving advocates of medical marijuana hope that they can persuade federal authorities to relax or end laws that consider marijuana as dangerous as heroin or LSD.

By a 2-to-1 vote, three judges from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday pressured the Drug Enforcement Administration to take a new look at marijuana laws and to "act promptly."

In a dissent, one judge said the others overstepped their authority.

The ruling stemmed from a lawsuit brought by the Cannabis Cultural Association and several individuals, including an Iraq war veteran who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Circuit Judge Guido Calabresi wrote in the majority opinion that a review of current law might find that it was once rational but "is now heading towards irrationality."