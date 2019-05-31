Editorials from around New England:

CONNECTICUT

A better path for insurance reform

The New Haven Register, May 26

Connecticut had a chance to enact significant health insurance reform this session. As proposed by state Comptroller Kevin Lembo, the plan would have introduced competition to the health insurance market in the form of a public option, lowering costs and improving benefits.

Initially to be available to small businesses, the plan would have expanded to include all residents based on the insurance available to state employees. With more competition, the system was likely to see prices decline and quality increase as consumers sorted through available possibilities and current carriers were forced to improve their products.

Instead, the state is apparently moving ahead with a measure that makes a promise of lower rates without much in the way of assurances. Rather than a clear road to improved health plans, the Connecticut Option, as it's being called, takes a much more circuitous path toward better coverage, all apparently in an attempt to show that Gov. Ned Lamont is not anti-business.

The Connecticut Option would be offered by private insurers and designed by consumer advocates and policy experts working with the state. In addition to bringing back the individual mandate to buy insurance, the plan's backers are promising a 20 percent savings on premiums in what they're calling a "publicly sponsored competitor" to existing plans.

According to CTNewsJunkie, "If the insurance companies offering plans through the new Connecticut Option don't meet that benchmark, then the General Assembly could come back and decide to create a true government-run public option."

All of which raises the question: Why not just go ahead with the original plan and create a public option? It would save time and energy all around.

Lamont made clear in the unveiling of the plan that its backers had worked closely with the insurance industry, which has a huge Connecticut presence, to craft the legislation. Nonetheless, the industry will not support the bill, saying, ludicrously, that it wants to "work with anyone that wants to advance true market-based solutions," as if those "solutions" hadn't landed us where we are in the first place.

Creating a true public option does not have to antagonize the insurance industry. The state's biggest companies hardly operate in the Connecticut health care market, and Lembo's plan, as originally conceived, would have enlisted a private insurer to manage the new offering.

But this is now a pattern for Lamont. He recently threatened to veto another priority, paid family medical leave, because he wanted the private sector in charge of its operation, not the state. He's now done the same with the public option, unnecessarily complicating an otherwise good plan and helping send the message that despite his progressive policies, he doesn't trust the government to get the execution right. It's a damaging implication.

The state should try to be business friendly. But more importantly, it needs to ensure that all its residents have access to quality, affordable health insurance, no matter who provides it. In truth, that's about as business-friendly a proposition as could be devised.

Online: https://bit.ly/2JO279t

MASSACHUSETTS

The debt that never retires

Newburyport Daily News, May 31

Maybe the country hasn't truly addressed the student loan debt crisis because it's seen as a generational problem.

Young people are the ones taking out the loans, it's imagined, so the problem is theirs to solve. It's an assumption that's often tinged with condescension, a passing of judgment on the millennial work ethic, as if weekend and summer jobs could make even a small dent in the cost of college.

As it turns out, college debt is a problem for graybeards, too.

A study released earlier this month by AARP revealed that student loan debt is growing "at an alarming rate" for adults aged 50 and over. In 2004, the organization reported, borrowers in the age group had $47 billion in student loan debt. By last year, the number stood at $289.5 billion.

To be sure, some of the increase can be attributed to the loans parents take out to help their children attend college.

"Almost everybody who needs a private student loan is going to need a parent or a grandparent to be a co-signer on it," Persis Yu of the National Consumer Law Center told the AARP. Of the 3,000 surveyed by the group, 25 percent of co-signers said they had to make at least one payment on a loan.

That, however, is only a fraction of the problem. Increasingly, people are still carrying their own college loan debt as they near their retirement years.

The AARP lays it out clearly in its report:

"Over the past three decades ... the life cycle of debt has changed dramatically. The full cost of attending college has increased substantially during this period, with the average cost of a four-year higher educational institution more than doubling on an inflation-adjusted basis. Meanwhile, nationally, state and local funding per student for higher education has decreased. In addition, family incomes have not increased with inflation, much less the increase in college costs."

According to the AARP report, more than 870,000 people over age 65 carried student loan debt in 2015. A staggering 37 percent of those people were in default, giving the federal government the right to take as much as 15 percent of their Social Security benefits for repayment. Those not in default still find themselves paying down debt rather than saving for retirement.

"In the pre-retiree years, which we typically consider to be ages 50-64, people should be at their peak earning years and also accumulating retirement savings, hopefully at adequate rates," said Lori Trawinski, AARP's director of banking and finance, and lead author of the report. "To the extent that their budget is squeezed by the need to make student loan repayments, it's no doubt cutting into their ability to save for other purposes."

As a way to ease the burden, the AARP suggests allowing older debtors in default to enroll in income-driven repayment plans and letting more loans be discharged in bankruptcy. The group also calls for an increased focus on financial literacy to make sure borrowers are making smarter decisions in the first place.

Those sound a lot like solutions being offered — so far without success — as a way to address the college loan crisis for younger borrowers. It's long past time to toss aside generational biases and get to the root of the problem.

As the AARP report puts it, "The increase in student loan debt today is an intergenerational problem, burdening borrowers of all ages and threatening the long-term financial security of millions of families."

Maybe age doesn't really matter.

To read the report, go to https://bit.ly/2QzCUjH

Online: https://bit.ly/2JQEoW4

MAINE

Time is now for expanding high-speed internet in Maine

The Kennebec Journal, May 29

There are a lot of opinions on why rural Maine is suffering — and just as many competing ideas on what to do to fix it.

But there's one problem that everyone agrees on — that the lack of high-speed internet access is making it difficult to build a 21st-century economy there.

Mainers have been working on this problem for years, and in 2019 the state has a real chance to make headway.

Getting high speed internet the "last mile" from an established network to an area that doesn't have it yet is expensive and thus requires enough potential customers to make it worthwhile. In places where that calculus doesn't work out for an internet provider, they simply don't extend the line. It's a problem that is present throughout the U.S., not only in Maine.

Without high-speed internet, businesses can't send, receive or work with large files of data, and in many industries that is simply a dealbreaker. Residents too, even those who simply want internet for their personal use, are unlikely to consider a place attractive if it doesn't offer something close to top-notch internet.

Ignored by large internet companies and facing the slow disintegration of their communities, residents in some of these places began looking for alternatives.

On the verge of losing its year-round community, the town of Isleboro created its own broadband network. Downeast, the towns of Baileyville and Calais formed a municipal broadband district to bring high-speed fiber to its biggest employer and the vast majority of residents. "We don't want to fade away to nothing," the utility's director told the Editorial Board last year.

It's not just rural Maine. South Portland, Sanford and Old Town-Orono have all undertaken public broadband initiatives of some type.

Models differ as to who owns the network and who operates it. But the end goal is the same — fast, reliable, affordable internet to residents and businesses who can benefit.

When other communities see their neighbors completing these projects, they want to take one on as well — at a recent Portland Press Herald Business Breakfast Forum on broadband, the panelists called such municipal projects "contagious."

But broadband expansion requires startup costs, and while the ConnectME Authority has grants for that purpose, the group only gives out about $750,000 per year — a small fraction of what is necessary to connect all of Maine to high-speed internet.

The Legislature took a positive step earlier this month by passing L.D. 1192, which was signed into law May 20 by Gov. Janet Mills. It exempts municipalities from fees charged when attaching internet equipment to utility poles as long as they are doing so to bring high-speed internet to underserved or unserved areas. The fees can make up one-third to one-half of the cost of a network.

Lawmakers are also considering two bond issues that would provide $120 million for broadband expansion, which would help municipalities and others bring service to areas where private investment hasn't shown up by itself.

Slow internet is holding Maine back — that much everyone agrees on. Both Democrats and Republicans say so, as did each of the four candidates for governor in last year's election. Now is the time to turn those words into action.

Online: https://bit.ly/2HMRvWg

NEW HAMPSHIRE

A simple rule for all hikers: Be prepared

The Concord Monitor, May 30

Amanda Eller, the 35-year-old yoga instructor rescued last week 17 days after getting lost in on a forest reserve on the Hawaiian island of Maui, broke every hiking rule. She was dressed in yoga pants and a tank top and left her cellphone and water bottle in her car. She had no map, no compass, no whistle, no nothing. She didn't tell people where she was going and once lost, she didn't stay put in a place where she was more likely to be seen from the air. She wouldn't have made it in New Hampshire's woods or mountains. The evening temperatures on Maui in May drop to the low 60s; in New Hampshire to the low 40s or below.

Several hikers have died, one from hypothermia, so far in 2019 and many more, including a Dartmouth student on an official school outing, had to be rescued. Some were injured and needed help. Most were unprepared.

Two men left for a short hike at 5 p.m. and, having no headlamps or flashlights, called for help at 8:45 when lost in the dark. A Pennsylvania couple trudged for miles toward Mount Lincoln through deep snow with no snowshoes and grew exhausted. One required a helicopter rescue. The lost Dartmouth student set out in sneakers and was shoeless and suffering from hypothermia when found.

Unprepared hikers are the major reason why New Hampshire Fish and Game's rescue team averages 145 searches per year.

Being prepared so as not to get lost or surviving if lost or injured is easy and inexpensive. Many organizations, among them Fish and Game and the Appalachian Mountain Club, list the essentials every hiker should carry. The first rule is that "cotton kills." Cotton clothing, when wet, transfers heat away from the body 240 times faster than dry air and faster still when it's windy. Wear or carry clothing made from wool or synthetic fibers designed to retain rather than transfer heat.

Most lists of the hiking basics include water and perhaps a water filter; a map, compass and the ability to use them; a whistle; a flashlight or headlamp and batteries; a means to kindle a fire; rain wear, or at a minimum a couple of large plastic trash bags that can serve as rain gear or a crude bivy sack; food like dried fruit and nuts or energy bars; warm clothing; a hat; and insect repellent. Though it won't always have reception, a cellphone is advised. Cold weather hiking or hiking at high altitude requires more gear and serious outdoor skills.

Fish and Game, the U.S. Forest Service, the AMC and others do yeoman's work to educate the public through hikesafe.com, signs at trailheads and in-person advice from rangers. Still, far too many people miss the message and head off unprepared. Those who then find themselves in need of rescue may also find that they are required to reimburse the state for the cost. Prevent that possibility by purchasing a Hike Safe Card, which can be bought online or at Fish and Game's Concord headquarters for $25 (or $35 for a family). Those with a valid New Hampshire hunting or fishing license already receive the benefit.

At visitnh.gov, New Hampshire's Division of Travel and Tourism rightfully boasts about the many activities the Granite State offers, including hiking. "No matter what your ability, we have thousands of trail miles to explore," the site says. The site contains a link to hikesafe.com, but it should go a bit further. It should add that adventure does not come without risk and list the 10 or so, at minimum, essentials every hiker should carry.

Online: https://bit.ly/2EHqCRp

RHODE ISLAND

Attorney general opts for sunlight

The Providence Journal, May 30

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha stood up for the people this week, reversing the outrageous actions of his predecessor. Let us hope that Mr. Neronha's shining example — erring on the side of openness — inspires his compatriots in state government.

All of this goes back to an attempt by former House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan to find out how the office of Mr. Neronha's predecessor, Attorney General Peter Kilmartin, blew through $60 million of the public's money from a Google settlement.

Among other things, Ms. Morgan questioned why the office found it necessary to spend $3,100 on lapel pins.

Mr. Kilmartin, no friend of the public's right to know, stiff-armed Minority Leader Morgan, charging her $3,750 in copying and retrieval costs. Some of the documents he produced were virtually blacked out, such as a memo about the pins.

Mr. Neronha, who took over the office this year, set about changing the culture of his office to be professional and responsive to the public.

He decided to turn over many of the documents sought by Ms. Morgan, rejecting Mr. Kilmartin's outrageous contention that any document deemed to be a memorandum was exempt from disclosure under the state's Access to Public Records Act.

While some material is still redacted, Mr. Neronha's office carefully explained its reasoning. Mr. Neronha also decided to refund the $3,750 that Ms. Morgan had been forced to spend trying to do her job in providing oversight of the government.

"I really am very thankful to Attorney General Neronha for understanding that this spending should be open to oversight and that he is on the side of transparency," Ms. Morgan said.

When she began looking into the office's spending of the Google money, she recalled, she immediately "encountered this firestorm of disrespectful behavior on the part of Kilmartin. Even the requirement for me to pay for the documents was disrespectful."

Ms. Morgan said she reserves the right to look over the new batch of documents, which she had not yet received, to see whether they contain all of the information about spending. While no longer in office, she still wants to sort out what happened on behalf of the public.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island, which championed Ms. Morgan's cause, commended Mr. Neronha for "unmasking thousands of pages of information hidden by the previous administration." It is unclear whether the ACLU will challenge a December 2018 ruling by Superior Court Judge Melissa Long that upheld Mr. Kilmartin's deeply flawed view on the secrecy of memoranda.

But ACLU Executive Director Steven Brown expressed the hope that Mr. Neronha's actions "mark the beginning of a steady departure from his predecessor in addressing open records issues. The stakes for accountability and transparency in our government are too high otherwise."

It is vitally important that Rhode Island officials move away from their tendency to block information from the public. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, Superior Court Judge Netti Vogel and others have sought to deny the public access to information that ought to be public.

Mr. Neronha, we are happy to see, seems to understand that sunlight makes for a much healthier and more accountable government.

Online: https://bit.ly/2KhiWJA

VERMONT

Political diplomacy

The Rutland Herald, May 31

It is increasingly difficult to separate the political from the policy in the international affairs of the United States.

Israel is one example, where the moves taken by the Trump administration seem calibrated to please a certain portion of the Republican base and build a wedge issue for the next election. These moves also seem designed to support the political fortunes of a Trump ally, Benjamin Netanyahu, in a time when he is facing accusations of corruption and self-dealing similar to those leveled at Trump.

In light of the announcement that Netanyahu will not form a parliament and will instead trigger another election this fall, these moves seem more questionable. Tying our fortunes to the fortunes of a single political figure and that person's relationship to our president carries dangers that are becoming clearer in this troubled region of the world.

To a certain extent, there is a simplicity to the Trump approach that cuts through the typical diplomatic hedging. In this sense, moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which was announced last year, is simply an open acknowledgement of the underlying truth of our relationship with the Middle East: We are on Israel's side in all things. Despite Trump's and Netanyahu's protestations to the contrary, this was true through the Obama administration and every administration stretching back decades.

Yet, under the Obama and Bush and Clinton administrations, there were attempts to parlay that steadfast support for Israel into a peaceful resolution, or at least some form of progress, in the intractable issue of the future of a Palestinian / Israeli state. This latest U.S. administration has shed any pretense of trying to be an honest, neutral broker and has overtly chosen sides. For Palestinians and their allies, this simply proved their assumption, that the U.S. had always been in the pocket of Israel.

Domestically, this change has collided with the election of freshman representatives in the U.S. House who identify much more closely with the Palestinian perspective, and have been unafraid to share this view. This has led to accusations of anti-Semitism and calls for censure by Democrats and Republicans alike. Yet, these representatives have a point, in that this sharp swerve in policy has apparently brought us no closer to a peaceful resolution. Perhaps no action on the part of our country could.

The United States has always attempted to have it both ways. In addition to Israel, in the Middle East alone we support Saudi Arabia and Egypt with billions of dollars in military funding and other support. We have accepted that these governments are repressive, undemocratic, and in many cases supporters of the kind of Islamic extremism that we have spent many billions of dollars and thousands of lives fighting to defeat.

With all this said, the Trump Administration approach is no more coherent than any past president's. The ostensible increase in support for Israel comes even as the president has announced a troop withdrawal from Syria and other places (which was later backed down). There is increased posturing in opposition to Iran, another oppressive theocratic regime that we should oppose — but not a whole lot different from Saudi Arabia in that regard.

There are reasons to go all in on our support for Israel. It is the lone democracy in the Middle East with any history of free and fair elections. Yet, under Netanyahu, it has increasingly turned toward enshrining a religion as central to its legitimacy, which has further distanced any reckoning with the existence of millions of Palestinians in Israel and as refugees elsewhere. If we were confident that this was a means to an end, it might make sense. But it seems to be an all-too-familiar play for political advantage.

Online: https://bit.ly/2WDnK2c