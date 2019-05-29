The Latest: Planned Parenthood: Parson comments not reality

FILE - In this May 17, 2019 file photo, Teresa Pettis, right, greets a passerby outside the Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis. Pettis was one of a small number of abortion opponents protesting outside the clinic on the day the Missouri Legislature passed a sweeping measure banning abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy. Planned Parenthood says Missouri's only abortion clinic could be closed by the end of the week because the state is threatening to not renew its license, which expires Friday, May 31. AP Photo

The Latest on efforts of a St. Louis abortion clinic to retain its license (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

The president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America says Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's explanation of why the state's only abortion clinic might be forced to close is "not based on medicine, facts, or reality."

The Republican governor on Wednesday said the state will not renew Planned Parenthood's license to perform abortions unless its St. Louis clinic fixes issues raised by the Department of Health and Senior Services. The license expires Friday.

Planned Parenthood, the health department and Parson all have declined to outline the alleged deficiencies despite repeated requests from The Associated Press.

Planned Parenthood Federation of America CEO Dr. Leana Wen says in a statement that Parson's comments confirm that his goal is to ban abortion care in Missouri.

Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit seeking to ensure that the clinic can continue to provide abortions. A Wednesday court hearing was postponed without explanation and rescheduled for Thursday morning.

2:05 p.m.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is doubling down on the state's threat not to renew the license of the only abortion clinic in the state.

Parson on Wednesday said the state will not renew Planned Parenthood's license to perform abortions unless its St. Louis clinic fixes issues raised by the Department of Health and Senior Services. The license expires Friday.

Parson didn't go into specifics, but he repeated the state's request to interview physicians who worked at the clinic.

Planned Parenthood says two staff doctors agreed but the others did not, and Planned Parenthood can't compel them because they're not staff.

The organization has filed a lawsuit seeking to ensure that the clinic can continue to provide abortions.

A Wednesday court hearing on the lawsuit was canceled without explanation. It was rescheduled for Thursday morning.

11:05 a.m.

A hearing is scheduled in a St. Louis court Wednesday on an effort by the only abortion clinic in Missouri to retain its license.

Planned Parenthood said Tuesday that it may be forced to stop providing abortions at its St. Louis facility because the state is threatening not to renew its license to perform abortions. The license expires Friday.

If it's not renewed, the organization says Missouri would become the first state without a functioning abortion clinic since the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision.

Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson is holding a news conference on the matter in his Capitol office an hour before the court hearing.

Planned Parenthood has filed a lawsuit to try to ensure abortion services continue in St. Louis. Parson's comments Wednesday will be the state's first response to Planned Parenthood's concerns.

10:20 a.m.

Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson is holding a news conference on the imperiled license of the only abortion clinic in the state.

Parson will discuss the issue Wednesday in his Capitol office.

Planned Parenthood said Tuesday that it may be forced to stop providing abortions at the St. Louis facility because the state is threatening to not renew its license to perform abortions. The license expires Friday.

If it's not renewed, the organization says Missouri would become the first state without a functioning abortion clinic since the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision.

Planned Parenthood has filed a lawsuit to try to ensure abortion services continue in St. Louis. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Parson's office haven't responded to requests for comment.