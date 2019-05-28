2020 hopeful Moulton shares plan to boost mental health care

Democratic presidential candidate Seth Moulton is outlining his plan to improve mental health care in the United States, particularly for veterans.

The Massachusetts congressman and Iraq War veteran released his proposal on Tuesday to address the mental health challenges caused by post-traumatic stress disorder.

His plan would require annual mental health checkups for active-duty military and veterans, fund yearly mental health screenings for every high school student and establish a national mental health crisis hotline.

Moulton says he would also double the number of Defense Department mental health professionals and boost the mental health budget by $500 million.

He says, "Even as we recognize and celebrate the talents and achievements of military veterans, we must also acknowledge that we have asked them to shoulder an enormous burden on our behalf."