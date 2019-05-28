Patients urge passage of stalled medical marijuana bill

Patients and parents urged a legislative committee to approve a medical marijuana bill that has stalled in the House of Representatives.

The House Health Committee on Tuesday held a public hearing on the Senate-passed bill that would allow patients with certain medical conditions to purchase medical marijuana with a doctor's approval.

A partially paralyzed man, a veteran, and parents of children who had their seizures helped by cannabis oil spoke in favor of the bill.

Opponents urged the state to move slowly and said they feared it could lead to recreational use.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Because of opposition in the House, Republican Sen. Tim Melson said his bill will likely be changed to create a study commission.

The commission would recommend legislation for the 2020 session.

The committee is expected to vote Wednesday.