A look at bills passed by the Missouri Legislature in 2019

Missouri lawmakers finished work Friday for their annual session. Here's a look at some of the bills that passed:

ABORTION

Prohibits abortions at 8 weeks of pregnancy except in medical emergencies. If overturned in court, a stairstep of less-restricting abortion bans would kick in at 14, 18 or 20 weeks. Also bans abortions based on race, sex or a diagnosis indicating Down Syndrome. If the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion is overturned, abortions would be banned at any time in Missouri except for medical emergencies. HB 126

BRIDGES

Authorizes $301 million of bonds to repair 215 bridges. But the bonds are contingent upon the federal government approving a grant to Missouri to replace an Interstate 70 bridge over the Missouri River west of Columbia. SCR 14

BUDGET

Authorizes a roughly $30 billion operating budget for the fiscal year starting July 1, including the full amount called for by state law for K-12 schools and a total of $100 million of general revenue for state bridge repairs and local highway projects. Continues a requirement to charge international tuition rates for college students living in the U.S. illegally. HBs 1-13

BUSINESS INCENTIVES

Authorizes up to $50 million of tax breaks for General Motors to expand its Wentzville assembly plant, allows state officials to provide upfront tax breaks to other businesses that commit to expand in Missouri and creates a new scholarship for adults to finish their college degrees. SB 68

BUSINESS BATTLE

Offers a truce to Kansas in a battle for businesses in the Kansas City area, agreeing to halt the use of Missouri tax incentives to lure businesses from several Kansas counties in the metro area if Kansas adopts a similar policy within the next two years. HB 182

CHILD CARE

Tightens limits on in-home child-care providers, who currently are limited to caring for four children who aren't related to the caregiver. Creates a new limit of six children, including three under age 2, and exempts only school-age relatives. HB 397

FARMS

Prevents local officials from enacting regulations such as county health ordinances that are more stringent than the state's for concentrated animal feeding operations used to raise large numbers of livestock such as hogs, poultry or cattle. SB 391

PRISON SENTENCES

Eliminates mandatory minimum prison sentences for some nonviolent offenses, making people already serving such sentences eligible for parole. Bars people from being put back in jail for not paying the costs of their previous incarcerations. HB 192

SCHOOLS

Pushes back the start date for public schools to no sooner than 14 days before the first Monday in September, instead of 10 days. Ends the ability for local school boards to approve earlier starting dates, beginning with the 2020-2021 school year. HB 604

SPORTS FACILITIES

Authorizes up to $70 million of state aid over two decades to help pay for renovations to the Enterprise Center, the home of the St. Louis Blues. Extends existing subsidies of $3 million annually for 10 more years for the stadiums used by the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals. HB 677

STATE SYMBOLS

Designates the pawpaw tree as the "state fruit tree of Missouri" and the hellbender salamander as "the official endangered species." Creates an official tartan — a crisscrossing design of blue, brown and silver. SB 210 and HB 565

TERM LIMITS

Asks voters whether to limit Missouri's lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and auditor to serving two, four-year terms in office. Similar term limits already exist for the governor and state treasurer. SJR 14

VEHICLE SAFETY

Repeals a requirement for adults 18 and older to wear helmets when riding motorcycles, so long as they have health insurance. Exempts vehicles with fewer than 150,000 miles that are no more than 10 years old from state vehicle safety inspections. Raises fees for getting vehicle and driver's licenses. SB 147