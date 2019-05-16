Judge in 3rd Florida county nixes video from massage spa

A judge is preventing the use of video surveillance captured from cameras hidden inside a massage parlor in the prostitution case of a patron. The decision is yet another blow to prosecutors in a third Florida jurisdiction.

The judge in Indian River County ruled Thursday that agents did an insufficient job of minimizing the invasion of privacy of innocent patrons.

The cameras were installed inside the East Spa by Homeland Security agents working with the Vero Beach Police Department.

Earlier this week, a Palm Beach County judge suppressed video in a similar case involving New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

A Martin County judge made a similar ruling involving patrons at two spas earlier this month. They were among 300 men charged after busts at 10 Florida massage parlors last February.