Trump defends clinicians’ right to refuse to do abortions

President Donald Trump speaks during a National Day of Prayer event in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday May 2, 2019, in Washington. AP Photo

The Trump administration has finalized a regulation to protect the rights of clinicians who object to participating in abortions.

President Donald Trump made the announcement about the regulation Thursday during a speech in the White House Rose Garden to mark the National Day of Prayer.

The Department of Health and Human Services says the rule will require that hospitals, universities, clinics and other institutions that receive funding from federal programs certify that they comply with some 25 federal laws protecting conscience and religious rights. Most of these laws address medical procedures such as abortion, sterilization and assisted suicide.

The conscience rule was a priority for religious conservatives. Some critics fear the rule could become a pretext for denying medical care to LGBT people.