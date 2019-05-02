Man gets 5 years for DUI crash, hitting 8 pedestrians

A Florida man has been sentenced to five years in prison for crashing into a group of pedestrians while driving under the influence.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that 58-year-old Eric Watt was sentenced Tuesday. He pleaded guilty in February to two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury and two counts of DUI damage to property or person.

Authorities say Watt was driving on Perdido Key in April 2017 when he struck eight Navy servicemen from Naval Air Station Pensacola. None died, but several were seriously injured. A witness told authorities they had to prevent Watt from driving away.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported smelling alcohol on Watt and noticed his eyes were bloodshot. His blood alcohol was measured at 0.088% and 0.093%. Florida law considers a driver impaired at 0.08%.