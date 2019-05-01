Autonomous vehicles could soon drive on, empty, in Florida

Self-driving vehicles could be operated in Florida without a human on board under a bill going to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Senate unanimously passed the bill with no debate Wednesday, a move that could pave the way for companies like Uber and Lyft to deploy fleets of driverless vehicles.

The measure also sets up insurance parameters for on-demand ride companies that use self-driving cars.

The House unanimously passed the measure last week. The measure updates current law that allows self-driving vehicles if a person is in the car as a backup. House sponsor Rep. Jason Fischer has said he wants Florida to be a leader in allowing the new technology on state roadways.