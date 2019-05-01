2 men injured in stabbing at a central Florida law office

Police say two men involved in an altercation at a law office have been taken to a hospital.

Winter Park Sgt. Garvin McComie tells news outlets the incident happened Wednesday morning inside the law office.

McComie says investigators don't know what led to the fight and they're trying to determine the relationship between the two men.

He says the victim's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening. He wasn't sure how badly the other man was hurt.

No additional details have been released. The investigation continues.