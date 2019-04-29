Critics target bill to import prescription drugs from Canada

Pharmaceutical groups are opposing a plan aimed at reducing medication costs by importing drugs by bulk from Canada to Maine.

The Legislature's Committee on Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services heard from supporters and critics at a Wednesday public hearing.

Supporters including Democratic Senate President Troy Jackson say prescription drug prices are much cheaper in Canada.

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America claims there's no way to ensure the safety of such drugs. The Maine Pharmacy Association says Canadian pharmacists are also worried such a plan could cause systemic drug shortages in Canada.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Vermont has passed a similar law but is still awaiting federal approval.

National Academy for State Health Policy Executive Director Trish Riley said the bill includes safety testing requirements.