AP Exclusive: UN whistleblower targeted in misconduct probe

By MARIA CHENG and JAMEY KEATEN Associated Press

This Monday, April 8, 2019 photo shows the headquarters building of UNAIDS in Geneva. Documents obtained by The Associated Press reveal the U.N.’s AIDS agency is grappling with previously unreported allegations of financial and sexual misconduct involving a staffer who went public in 2018 with claims she was sexually assaulted by a top deputy.
This Monday, April 8, 2019 photo shows the headquarters building of UNAIDS in Geneva.
GENEVA

Documents obtained by The Associated Press reveal the U.N.'s AIDS agency is grappling with previously unreported allegations of financial and sexual misconduct involving a staffer who went public last year with claims she was sexually assaulted by a top deputy.

U.N. investigators who conducted a preliminary internal inquiry wrote that they found evidence whistleblower Martina Brostrom and her former supervisor may have taken part in "fraudulent practices" and misused travel funds. That inquiry was suspended after Brostrom formally complained that the deputy forcibly kissed her and tried to drag her out of an elevator. She has denied any wrongdoing.

The ongoing turmoil is a damaging distraction for an agency at the center of multibillion-dollar, taxpayer-funded U.N. efforts to end AIDS, which still kills over 900,000 people a year.

