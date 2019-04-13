News

Health officials: Coyotes test positive for rabies

The Associated Press

BURLINGTON, Vt.

Vermont health officials say two coyotes have tested positively for rabies.

The Vermont Department of Public Health in a Friday statement is urging residents near Salisbury and New Haven to avoid animals that are acting sick or aggressive and reach out to local game wardens or animal control officers.

The spokesman says one coyote attacked two people in Salisbury and tests earlier this month showed it was rabid. The department received reports of aggressive behavior from another coyote in New Haven and also found it tested positive for rabies on April 12.

A spokesman for the department says that rabies among coyotes is relatively rare.

It's possible that other coyotes or other wildlife vulnerable to rabies could also be sick.

  Comments  

Read Next

Fisher-Price recalls sleeper due to baby deaths. Here’s what to do if you have one.

Living

Fisher-Price recalls sleeper due to baby deaths. Here’s what to do if you have one.

Fisher-Price recalled the Rock ‘N’ Play sleepers after 30 baby deaths since 2009. This comes a week after the company and U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a joint warning about the sleeper

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE NEWS

National Politics

Bloomington starting national search for new police chief

News

Man guilty of killing wife after son finds body years later

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service