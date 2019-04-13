News

Man guilty of killing wife after son finds body years later

The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

A Florida man has been convicted of the 1993 murder of his wife, which was witnessed by their then-toddler son who found his mother's buried body 21 years later.

The Florida Times-Union reports that a jury found Michael Haim guilty of second-degree murder Friday for killing 23-year-old Bonnie Haim.

Their 3-year-old son Aaron told police his father had shot his missing mother, but no body was found and Michael Haim was not charged.

Now known as Aaron Fraser after his adopted family, he later won a wrongful death lawsuit against his 53-year-old biological father and got his home.

Fraser was removing the pool in 2014 when he found his mother's remains. Haim was soon arrested.

Haim could get seven years, but prosecutors want a life sentence at next month's hearing.

  Comments  

Read Next

Fisher-Price recalls sleeper due to baby deaths. Here’s what to do if you have one.

Living

Fisher-Price recalls sleeper due to baby deaths. Here’s what to do if you have one.

Fisher-Price recalled the Rock ‘N’ Play sleepers after 30 baby deaths since 2009. This comes a week after the company and U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a joint warning about the sleeper

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE NEWS

Business

New England supermarket workers enter third day of strike

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service