Court reinstates lawsuit in deputies’ killing of Florida man

The Associated Press

INDIALANTIC, Fla.

A federal appeals court has reinstated a lawsuit against two Florida sheriff's deputies who fatally shot a mentally ill man.

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled recently that a lawsuit filed by the family of Christopher Greer against Brevard County deputies James Haman and Diomedis Canela should go to trial.

Haman and Canela fatally shot Greer in 2013 at his Indialantic home after Greer's brother called police following an altercation. Greer had a history of erratic behavior and his brother wanted him committed.

When Greer refused to leave the house, Haman, Canela and an Indialantic officer opened a garage door. Haman and Canela said Greer came at them with a knife and they fired. The Indialantic officer did not see the knife.

The court ruled a jury must decide whether Greer posed a threat.

