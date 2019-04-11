News

South Korean court sets up likely easing of abortion ban

The Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea

South Korea's Constitutional Court has ruled that the country's decades-long ban on abortions is incompatible with the constitution, setting up a likely easing of restrictions.

Abortions have been illegal in South Korea since 1953 except for a few exceptions, such as when a woman is raped.

Convictions for violating the ban are rare. But the illegality of abortions creates a social stigma.

The court's nine-justice panel said Thursday that it asked parliament to create legislation to ease the current anti-abortion regulations by the end of 2020.

It says the current abortion ban will be repealed if parliament fails to come up with new legislation by then.

  Comments  

Read Next

Sudanese army to deliver ‘important statement’ amid protests

Nation & World

Sudanese army to deliver ‘important statement’ amid protests

By MAGGIE MICHAEL Associated Press

Sudan state TV says country's military to deliver 'important' statement, raising expectations of president stepping down.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE NEWS

Business

Authorities: Worker dies when trench collapses

People

Geoffrey Rush wins case against Sydney newspaper publisher

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service