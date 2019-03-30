AP Investigation: Busted spa owners got light punishment

FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2019 file photo, a sign is posted outside Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla. An Associated Press review of state records shows that officers and deputies in Florida have investigated hundreds of massage parlors for illegal sexual activity for years, but the owners and employees usually get off with civil fines and misdemeanor charges, even when there are signs of potential trafficking. Palm Beach Post via AP, File Hannah Morse