1st cholera cases confirmed in Mozambique’s cyclone-hit city

In this Tuesday, March 26, 2019, photo, an elderly man lies on the ground after his bag of food was snatched from him in a scramble for bags of rice delivered by the South African Airforce helicopter at Nyamatande Village, Mozambique, following the devastating Tropical Cyclone Idai. A second week has begun with efforts to find and help some tens of thousands of people in devastated parts of southern Africa, with some hundreds dead and an unknown number of people still missing. Phill Magakoe AP Photo