Official: Baby of British IS bride dies in Syria

FILE - This undated photo released by the Metropolitan Police of London, shows Shamima Begum, a young British woman who went to Syria to join the Islamic State group and now wants to return to Britain. During an interview, Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Sunamganu, Bangladesh, Begum's father, Ahmed Ali, said his daughter’s citizenship should not be canceled and that she could be punished in the United Kingdom if it was determined she had committed a crime. (Metropolitan Police of London via AP, File)