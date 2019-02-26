California officials: immigration facilities lack oversight

California's top prosecutor says detainees in federal immigration detention facilities in the state have inadequate access to health care, lawyers and family.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra released a report Tuesday that also found that detainees face long periods of confinement without breaks and language barriers in the 10 detention facilities state authorities inspected in 2017.
Becerra says the state Legislature requires the California Department of Justice to inspect and report on the facilities' conditions over the next 10 years. That law was one of three "sanctuary state" laws the Trump Administration unsuccessfully challenged in federal court.
Becerra says many of the problems are caused by inadequate federal oversight.
In a separate report , California's state auditor says cities and counties failed to properly monitor the facilities in their locales.
