‘Trigger’ abortion bill clears Oklahoma Senate panel

The Associated Press

February 25, 2019 06:13 PM

Oklahoma state Sen. Greg Treat, R- Oklahoma City, President Pro Tempore, answers a question during a news conference Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Treat is the sponsor of a bill in which Oklahoma would automatically ban abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.
Oklahoma state Sen. Greg Treat, R- Oklahoma City, President Pro Tempore, answers a question during a news conference Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Treat is the sponsor of a bill in which Oklahoma would automatically ban abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. Sue Ogrocki AP Photo
Oklahoma state Sen. Greg Treat, R- Oklahoma City, President Pro Tempore, answers a question during a news conference Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Treat is the sponsor of a bill in which Oklahoma would automatically ban abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. Sue Ogrocki AP Photo
OKLAHOMA CITY

Oklahoma would automatically ban abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide under a bill that has cleared a Senate panel.

While abortion opponents chanted, prayed and sang hymns outside the committee room, the Senate Health and Human Services Committee voted 11-4 on Monday for the so-called "trigger" abortion ban . Similar bills already have passed in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Many of the abortion opponents were upset that a separate bill by Republican Sen. Joseph Silk to make abortion a felony crime was not granted a hearing.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat described Silk's bill as a dangerous precedent by a state to ignore a U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

