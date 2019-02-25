High-stakes trial over Roundup cancer claim to begin

FILE - This Jan. 26, 2017 file photo shows containers of Roundup, a weed killer made by Monsanto, on a shelf at a hardware store in Los Angeles. A jury in federal court in San Francisco will decide whether Roundup weed killer caused a California man's cancer in a trial starting Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, that plaintiffs' attorneys say could help determine the fate of hundreds of similar lawsuits. Reed Saxon, File AP Photo